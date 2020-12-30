Advertisement

State police investigate early morning incident in Highgate

Scene of an early morning incident in Highgate
Scene of an early morning incident in Highgate(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - We are still waiting for more information on an investigation in Highgate.

Vermont State Police haven’t told us much. They just say they are investigating after an early morning incident outside a home on Route 78 in Highgate Tuesday.

The roadway was closed for a few hours around 1 a.m., but it has since reopened and police have cleared the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy
Calvin Therrien, 40, and Anthony Cormier, 33
Man on the run following violent home invasion in Hartford
File photo
Bath & Body Works to close in the Berlin Mall
Randher Alcantara-Bautista
NH police: Man was traveling 132 mph on I-89
Michael Arnold-File photo
Drunk driver sentenced for hitting woman snowblowing driveway

Latest News

File photo
Burlington to hold winter food giveaway
Local school district recognized for friendly breastfeeding workplace
Local school district recognized for breastfeeding friendly workplace
A local school district in New York’s North Country is being recognized as a breastfeeding...
Local school district recognized for breastfeeding friendly workplace
U.S. Postal Service
Postal Service working to clear holiday shipping backlogs