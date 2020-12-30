Advertisement

Tasting event for Vermont producers and buyers goes virtual

Local products will be featured in the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association's Virtual Tastings...
Local products will be featured in the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association's Virtual Tastings program.(WCAX)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association has lost the opportunity to bring food producers and wholesale buyers together in person, but the pandemic has not deterred them from getting creative in bringing the two sides together.

Darren Perron spoke with the association’s Erin Sigrist about the new Virtual Tastings program.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy
Calvin Therrien, 40, and Anthony Cormier, 33
Man on the run following violent home invasion in Hartford
File photo
Bath & Body Works to close in the Berlin Mall
Randher Alcantara-Bautista
NH police: Man was traveling 132 mph on I-89
Michael Arnold-File photo
Drunk driver sentenced for hitting woman snowblowing driveway

Latest News

Morrisville's Brian Forrest writing his letters.
Morrisville man spreads message of kindness
NY suspends visitation at state prisons amid outbreaks
File photo
NY eases quarantine for exposed individuals in line with CDC
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Anti-picketing summonses issued outside NH governor’s home
File photo
Balint on agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session