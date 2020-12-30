Victim identified in fatal Newport fire
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified a Newport man who died in an apartment fire on Christmas Day.
Authorities say crews responded to the fire on Pleasant Street around 9:15 p.m. Friday. They say when they got there, the fire was intense and the home was already severely damaged. A resident who escaped told first responders his roommate was still inside. Crews later found the body of Jonathan Coe, 39.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a frying pan with vegetable oil that was left unattended on the stove, igniting a fire. They say Coe’s roommate was in a different unit when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire was classified as accidental.
