Victim identified in fatal Newport fire

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified a Newport man who died in an apartment fire on Christmas Day.

Authorities say crews responded to the fire on Pleasant Street around 9:15 p.m. Friday. They say when they got there, the fire was intense and the home was already severely damaged. A resident who escaped told first responders his roommate was still inside. Crews later found the body of Jonathan Coe, 39.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a frying pan with vegetable oil that was left unattended on the stove, igniting a fire. They say Coe’s roommate was in a different unit when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire was classified as accidental.

