BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Roads may become a little slippery overnight tonight and early Thursday, but a bigger, messier storm is heading our way for the beginning of the New Year!

A frontal system will be bringing a batch of light snow showers, mixed with rain and possibly some sleet and freezing rain overnight tonight which could make for some slick roads and sidewalks into the morning.

Our weather will be calm and peaceful for New Years Eve and New Years Day, with some sunshine even expected for the end of the last day of 2020!

The first day of 2021 will start out with some sunshine, but then a low pressure system will be riding up along the front stalled along the east coast. Clouds will return Friday afternoon, with snow arriving Friday evening. As warmer air starts to move in, the snow will change to sleet and some freezing rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Roads could be especially slick by Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Saturday, with the messy mixed precipitation changing over to just plain rain showers towards midday. Finally, the rain showers will change to snow showers late Saturday into Saturday night as colder air begins to return one again.

Sunday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, and while a possible disturbance may bring some snow showers Sunday night into Monday, our weather is looking pretty quiet for the rest of the first week of 2021!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the evolution of this messy storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes that could affect your plans, on-air and online.

