BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Last Hump Day of 2020, everyone. We have some active weather on the way as we make the transition into the new year.

After a cold start to this Wednesday, temperatures will rebound into the low-to-mid 30s today as a brisk south wind brings in warmer air.

The first part of a messy, 2-part system will move in this evening and overnight with a mix of snow & rain, and possibly some sleet & freezing rain. The precipitation will be fairly minor, but could slicken up some roads by Thursday morning.

We will get a good break in the action just in time for New Year’s Eve and Day. Skies will gradually clear out throughout the last day of 2020 on Thursday.

The first day of 2021 will start out with some promise with a sunny morning. But then it will seem like 2020 is coming right back at us again as the second part of this frontal system starts to move in. Skies will be clouding up throughout the afternoon on Friday. The second part of this system has a lot more punch to it. It will start Friday evening with snow moving in. As warmer air starts to move in, the snow will change to sleet and some freezing rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Things could get pretty icy by the start of the weekend. As we get into the first part of Saturday, that icy weather will change to just plain rain showers. Finally, the rain showers will change to snow showers late Saturday into Saturday night as colder air begins to return.

Once that storm is out of here, things will quiet down for the second half of the weekend. Sunday is looking partly sunny.

A possible disturbance could clip us with some snow showers Sunday night into Monday. Then things will quiet down as we go through the rest of next week.

-Gary

