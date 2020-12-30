Youth interstate hockey ban extended

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The New England governors are extending the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions.

It was set to expire on Dec. 31 but will now last through at least Jan. 31, 2021.

It applies to both public and private schools and youth hockey leagues in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey.

This does not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. National Team hockey activities.

