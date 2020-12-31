Accused cleaver killer to get new mental evaluation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Prosecutors can seek a new mental evaluation of a Burlington man charged with killing his wife with a meat cleaver.

Aita Gurung was first charged back in 2017 for the attack that killed Yogeswari Khadka and badly injured her mother.

Gurung’s mental health has been in question from the beginning and the county prosecutor eventually dropped the charges.

But Attorney General T.J. Donovan reopened the case and on Thursday, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled prosecutors can order a new mental health evaluation.

The AG contends an earlier evaluation was unreliable because it was conducted without a Nepali interpreter.

