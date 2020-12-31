Accused cleaver killer to get new mental evaluation
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Prosecutors can seek a new mental evaluation of a Burlington man charged with killing his wife with a meat cleaver.
Aita Gurung was first charged back in 2017 for the attack that killed Yogeswari Khadka and badly injured her mother.
Gurung’s mental health has been in question from the beginning and the county prosecutor eventually dropped the charges.
But Attorney General T.J. Donovan reopened the case and on Thursday, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled prosecutors can order a new mental health evaluation.
The AG contends an earlier evaluation was unreliable because it was conducted without a Nepali interpreter.
Related Stories:
Hospitalization ordered for accused cleaver killer
Decision on where to hold accused killer delayed again
Accused cleaver killer to be held in prison
What kind of treatment will accused cleaver killer get in prison?
Man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial
Psychiatric experts testify on competency of alleged cleaver killer
Alleged cleaver killer found not competent to stand trial
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.