Burlington New Year’s Eve celebration goes virtual

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Like most things in 2020, Burlington’s annual New Year’s Eve event will look a little different this year.

After much deliberation, Burlington City Arts has decided the annual ‘Highlight’ event must go on. Last year the event attracted over 6,000 people to Burlington to celebrate, so this year ‘Highlight’ will be going virtual.

Residents we spoke with say anything is good as long as it means ringing in 2021. “No, no very lowkey,” said Jacob Bass from New Hampshire.

“We’re going to take it easy this year and get these numbers down, help play our part in getting these numbers down,” said Scott Bashaun.

And that’s exactly what Burlington City Arts expects people to do. But they still want to offer a safe celebration method. “There is yoga, there’s cooking, there’s comedy, Circus Smirkus is back with us doing circus arts,” said Zack Williamson, the festival and event director with Burlington City Arts. He says the virtual ‘Highlight’ celebration is shaping out to be a unique experience for a unique year. But despite changes, new opportunity is also present. “Make this available to everybody, so we are using the phrase, ‘everyone has a stage.’”

And their token phrase carries a double meaning. One $10 ticket gives access to the whole experience for the entire family, where normally everyone would need an individual ticket. And not only can they accept everyone that wants to stream the performances and celebrations, but they can extend their reach for talent as well. “We opened up through a call to artists for anyone to participate in Highlight this year, so we are able to work with artists that aren’t here in Vermont anymore,” said Williamson.

Organizers say being virtual allows for more artists to participate. Over 105 artists are set to make appearances from Rhode Island to California between 1 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. “They want to perform for their community on New Year’s Eve. It’s not something they are just doing to do or get paid. They are actually making a choice to be active on New Year’s Eve, connect with their audience on New Year’s Eve, treat the community to a special event. You don’t have to be here on Church Street to perform or in the UU to perform, so we are able to work with artists that aren’t here in Vermont anymore,” said Williamson.

It’s made possible by their selected online platform Run the World, a platform Williamson is confident will give those at home the best experience to say goodbye to 2020. “One of the reasons we chose that platform is because it does bring community together, so we are really hoping that there is a communal sense to this online experience,” said Williamson.

And whether your choice is saying goodbye with a virtual group, or with just family, Vermonters agree, it’s time for a fresh start. “Relieved that 2020 is over,” said John Davidowitz of Burlington.

“Just hopeful, it’s time for things to calm down a little bit and let everyone get back to a normal life,” said Bashaun.

Highlight will still have a similar bang to previous years, though they will still be doing their fireworks over the lake at 8 p.m. They are not encouraging people to come watch them. Instead, you can find them live-streamed with two cameras and a drone through the Highlight virtual event.

