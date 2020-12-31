Clinton County Health Department worried for January

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The increase in COVID-19 cases continues in Northern New York. Clinton County is now reporting 8 deaths.

On Wednesday, we learned of the latest death of a Clinton County resident.

The county is now dealing with nearly 200 active cases and over 700 people are in quarantine.

News Release Date: December 30, 2020 For Immediate Release Clinton County COVID-19 Case Update Plattsburgh, December... Posted by Clinton County Health Department on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The health department says the increase in cases after Thanksgiving is due to the spread between friends and family.

“Cases have continued to increase, and we fear that January will be even worse. For the most part, residents are taking appropriate precautions when they are out in public, such as wearing masks and physically distancing, but then they’re getting together with friends and family members who don’t live in their home, and not taking precautions during these interactions,” said John Kanoza, the director of public health in Clinton County.

