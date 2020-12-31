Advertisement

Clinton County Health Department worried for January

Clinton County Health Department worried for January
Clinton County Health Department worried for January(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The increase in COVID-19 cases continues in Northern New York. Clinton County is now reporting 8 deaths.

On Wednesday, we learned of the latest death of a Clinton County resident.

The county is now dealing with nearly 200 active cases and over 700 people are in quarantine.

News Release Date: December 30, 2020 For Immediate Release Clinton County COVID-19 Case Update Plattsburgh, December...

Posted by Clinton County Health Department on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The health department says the increase in cases after Thanksgiving is due to the spread between friends and family.

“Cases have continued to increase, and we fear that January will be even worse. For the most part, residents are taking appropriate precautions when they are out in public, such as wearing masks and physically distancing, but then they’re getting together with friends and family members who don’t live in their home, and not taking precautions during these interactions,” said John Kanoza, the director of public health in Clinton County.

Related Story:

Northern New York COVID cases continue to surge

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chisholm
Former Vermont trooper charged with sexually assaulting child
One person dead after car falls through ice in Crown Point
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a home on Route 78 in Highgate.
State police investigating drive-by shooting in Highgate
Jason Goforth and Deanna Depalo
Rutland couple arrested for car theft from NH dealership
Surveillance photo
Can you help police ID man who stole wallet from elderly shopper?

Latest News

Highlight will be virtual this year
Burlington's New Year's Eve celebration to go virtual
Vermont state leaders remind of COVID guidance ahead of New Year’s Eve
Vermont state leaders remind of COVID guidance ahead of New Year’s Eve
Vermont leaders recognize nominees for U.S. Service Academies
Vermont leaders recognize nominees for U.S. Service Academies
Vermont’s Congressional Delegation recognized the state’s U.S. Service Academy nominees...
Vermont leaders recognize nominees for U.S. Service Academies