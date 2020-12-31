Judge: $28.5M bail package for Epstein ex not a close call

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge says a $28.5 bail package proposed by lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend only strengthened the reasoning for keeping her locked up until her July trial.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan made the observation in a written opinion explaining her reasons for denying bail earlier this week for Ghislaine Maxwell.

The British socialite was arrested in July on charges alleging she recruited three teenage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

Nathan denied bail at a July hearing. Defense lawyers recently asked for bail again. They say their arguments were strengthened because Maxwell has pledged her $22.5 million in assets plus millions more from friends and family.

