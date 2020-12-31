Advertisement

New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is making an exception to its ban on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game as long as all test negative beforehand.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the football team staff will only allow fans with negative tests to enter the stadium, where they will be seated distanced apart.

Fans must wear masks once they leave their vehicles in parking lots until they return to their vehicles, and will be asked to leave if they take off their masks.

The game will be played on Jan. 9 or 10.

