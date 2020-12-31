Advertisement

New York renews suspension of state debt collection

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York is extending its freeze on medical and student debt collection for the ninth time.

The collection of medical and student debt owed to the state in New York will be put on hold, with limited exceptions, until Jan. 31, 2021.

After that, the state will reassess the needs of residents.

The attorney general will also accept applications for the suspension of all other types of debt owed to the state of New York.

Click here for more information.

