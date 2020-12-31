Advertisement

NH AG finds no wrongdoing by former Salem police chief

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says its investigation of police department officials in Salem following the release of an audit has found no wrongdoing by the now-retired police chief.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that Paul Donovan was investigated on allegations of “officials oppression and/or sworn falsification,” but that the state couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donovan committed the offenses. The town manager was notified on Nov. 30, 2018, that the state would review Salem police practices, in the wake of a highly critical audit. One officer has been charged with reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon, and another faces tax fraud allegations.

Donovan’s attorney said he is heartened by the investigation’s conclusion. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Todd Chisholm
Former Vermont trooper charged with sexually assaulting child
One person dead after car falls through ice in Crown Point
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a home on Route 78 in Highgate.
State police investigating drive-by shooting in Highgate
Jason Goforth and Deanna Depalo
Rutland couple arrested for car theft from NH dealership
Surveillance photo
Can you help police ID man who stole wallet from elderly shopper?

Latest News

Airbnb enforcing tougher polices amid pandemic
CBS News
Beer brewers face can shortage
beercans
Beer brewers face can shortage
What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’