NH AG finds no wrongdoing by former Salem police chief

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says its investigation of police department officials in Salem following the release of an audit has found no wrongdoing by the now-retired police chief.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that Paul Donovan was investigated on allegations of “officials oppression and/or sworn falsification,” but that the state couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donovan committed the offenses. The town manager was notified on Nov. 30, 2018, that the state would review Salem police practices, in the wake of a highly critical audit. One officer has been charged with reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon, and another faces tax fraud allegations.

Donovan’s attorney said he is heartened by the investigation’s conclusion.

