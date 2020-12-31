No mutant strain of virus reported in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found in multiple states now. And while it has not been found in our region, there are questions about what it would mean for Vermont.

The so-called B117 strain of coronavirus was first detected in the United Kingdom and is now spreading in the U.S., with cases confirmed in Colorado and California. “We still know this isn’t the predominant variant in our state. We just watch it closely. It’s really the same precautions people need to take to avoid any version of this virus,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

In San Diego, a 30-year-old man was confirmed to have the mutant strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci told California Gov. Gavin Newsom it won’t be the last one the Golden State sees. “I’m not surprised that you have a case and likely more cases,” he said.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state has so far not had any confirmed cases of B117, but added he wouldn’t be surprised to see more cases suddenly appear, because COVID-19 spread much the same way this past spring. “I would not be surprised if that’s how this evolves as well.” he said.

That’s also because he says this virus variant is much more transmissible than the current COVID strain, and that could mean higher case counts. “What that means, practically speaking, is one person can give it to more people than the older version of the coronavirus -- which by the way isn’t going anywhere -- that’s still here obviously,” Levine said. 1

But the new strain doesn’t seem to be more severe and the clinical symptoms are the same. Levine says there are several mutations in the virus’s genetic makeup, many to the spike proteins that vaccines target, and that it appears the vaccines will still protect people. “All indications are currently that the vaccines that have been developed thus far will still be effective against this new mutant strain,” Levine said.

What this might mean though is that because the strain is more transmissible, an even higher percentage of the population will need to be vaccinated to keep the virus at bay.

