North Country contractor accused of fraud

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a contractor defrauded several people across New York’s North Country.

Michael Lafrance, 37, of Altona, runs Cornerstone Contracting. He faces charges of larceny and scheming to defraud.

In 2018, he was accused of not fully completing work in Saranac Lake, stealing about $700.

In three other incidents in 2019, Lafrance is accused of starting roof repair projects and being paid for the jobs but never finishing them. One of them led to the home being damaged due to rain.

