Police investigating burglary at St. Albans grocery store

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) -Saint Albans Police say around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, an employee arrived to work at the Food City grocery store to find the store broken into.

Police say the employee noticed merchandise was thrown around the store, the ATM machine was vandalized and immediately called 911.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the security alarm wires cut and evidence of someone trying to remove the surveillance cameras.

Police were able to recover photos of the suspects.

Officers believe the suspects were still inside the store when the employee arrived and fled the scene.

The investigation is still on-going. Any information you’re asked to call Saint Albans Police.

