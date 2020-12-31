Advertisement

Police: Vt. man was drunk and driving wrong way on I-89

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man faces charges after police say he was drunk and driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 Thursday morning.

A Berlin police officer was headed south on I-89 in Berlin when a driver came toward the officer head-on, headed north in the southbound lane.

The officer avoided a crash and turned around at the nearest U-turn to follow the driver, who passed multiple cars before officers could stop him.

Matthew Corbitt, 37, of South Burlington, was arrested. He faces DUI and gross negligent operation charges. Police say Corbitt was driving with a criminally suspended license.

He’s due in court next month.

No one was injured.

