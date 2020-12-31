Advertisement

Sanders blasts McConnell over blocking $2K relief payments

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks back to his office on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks back to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.(Susan Walsh | AP)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - For the second day in a row, Senator Bernie Sanders Thursday pushed for sending $2,000 in direct relief payments to Americans despite Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying there is “no realistic path” to pass a stand-alone bill.

McConnell has said he is opposed to the idea, saying many Americans haven’t been economically affected by the pandemic. But Sanders says the checks are the fastest way to get help to Americans in need.

“These are people who are going hungry today. We are seeing, Madame President, a record-breaking level of hunger in America today in the richest country in the history of the world,” Sanders said.

Meanwhile, the Senate is poised to override the president’s veto of a major defense bill. Sanders has vowed to block that vote if direct payments to Americans aren’t increased.

