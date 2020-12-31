Advertisement

Schumer optimistic about rail tunnel after Buttigieg meeting

FILE - This Oct. 17, 2018 file photo shows damage to the Hudson River rail tunnel in New York.
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2018 file photo shows damage to the Hudson River rail tunnel in New York.(Victor J. Blue | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - One of the most ardent supporters of a multibillion-dollar plan to build a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey is wasting no time in laying groundwork with the incoming Biden administration.

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says he’s encouraged the long-stalled Gateway tunnel project will begin moving forward after a discussion Wednesday with Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to head the Department of Transportation. Schumer says Buttigieg agreed to tour the 110-year-old tunnel, a source of regular delays due to aging equipment and saltwater damage dating back to Superstorm Sandy.

The tunnel project has been mired in a funding dispute with the Trump administration. 

