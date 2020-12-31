Staffers at Vermont Veterans’ Home test positive for COVID

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Staff members but not residents have tested positive for COVID at a southern Vermont long-term care facility.

Six staff members at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington tested positive.

But Thursday, we learned antigen testing found all 106 residents have tested negative.

All of the staffers who tested positive are asymptomatic.

“The weekly testing did what it was supposed to do. It identified those that looked healthy. We go through a daily screening every day, take our staff’s temperature, ask them a series of questions and they’ve been reporting healthy, feeling great. So they were just as surprised as we were.” said Melissa Jackson of the Vermont Veterans’ Home.

Jackson says the six employees work on different shifts and in different departments.

Veterans and members will be tested every three days for at least the next 14 days.

Vaccinations there scheduled for this weekend will still happen.

