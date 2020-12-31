Vaccinations for outpatient veterans get underway at Vermont VA

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - On the last day of 2020, it’s fitting that the VA Medical Center in White River Junction is embarking on a new journey-- vaccinations for outpatient veterans. WCAX News was there for the very first one.

“I think it is an honor to begin with and I am very proud to be the first one,” said John Bacon, of Colebrook, New Hampshire.

It’s a big day for Bacon, as he rolls through the hallways at the VA Medical Center on his way to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The Navy veteran is 73. He suffered a spinal cord injury after his service which makes him among the most vulnerable when it comes to the virus.

“It’s been a haul, I guess,” he said. “I live alone. I don’t really go out in crowds. I wear my mask all the time.”

Bacon was briefed for a couple of minutes about possible side effects before receiving his shot. A quick prick in the arm and it was over.

“I think this is an exclamation point on the closeout of 2020 and a really hopeful look forward to 2021,” said Becky Rhoads, the chief of operations

Bacon was at the top of the list because of his preexisting condition. Right now, due to the limited supply of the vaccine, only the most vulnerable veterans are eligible for the vaccine, which includes everyone over the age of 85.

“As we know, age is one of those factors that significantly impacts both the severity of COVID and the morbidity related to COVID, which is why we are starting with our older veterans,” Rhoads said.

About 650 staffers and inpatients at the medical center have already received their shots. Bacon will be back in a couple of weeks for his second dose. By then, the ups and downs of 2020 will be in the history books.

“We really will respect our freedom a lot more than we ever did. I think myself, personally, I know I will,” Bacon said.

Any veteran interested in finding out where they fall in the queue is encouraged to find more information online. The bottom line is do not call the medical center for an appointment, officials there will reach out to you to schedule a vaccination time.

Veterans can help by keeping informed and letting their VA know if they have an interest in taking the vaccine when it becomes available by signing up at the VA’s Stay Informed page. Click here to visit the page.

“I’m thrilled to get it; I think it’s so important,” Barbara Folk, a 97-year-old WWII Navy Veteran said about receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “I do hope everyone steps up to the plate. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, we stepped up, knowing it was our way to defend our nation. Find your patriotism and do your part.” (Courtesy: White River Junction VA Medical Center)

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.