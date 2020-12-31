Vermont state leaders remind of COVID guidance ahead of New Year’s Eve

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy New Years Eve!

The Vermont Health Department is reminding everyone of the temporary changes on gatherings through the New Year.

Health experts say the more people who follow the governor’s guidance for travel and limited gathers, the better the odds we will not see a spike. While it’s too early to know if we will see any increase in cases in the New Year, experts say current data projections look favorable.

They say they are optimistic about the future of 2021 if everyone continues following guidance.

Because of the holiday on Friday, the governor will be holding his weekly press conference on Thursday instead.

We expect an update on the vaccine rollout with over 11,000 doses being administered so far.

We could also learn more about unemployment benefits and the stimulus.

You can catch the press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

