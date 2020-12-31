Advertisement

Vermonters ready to say goodbye to 2020

Hinesburg gets ready to burn down 2020.
Hinesburg gets ready to burn down 2020.(WCAX)
By katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are eager to say goodbye and good riddance to 2020, and some are getting imaginative.

Hinesburg residents Thursday night were preparing a unique sendoff to the year many would just like to forget -- they decided to just burn it to the ground. They will gather in front of the Public House in a socially distant way to torch a pallet structure of the year.

Our Katharine Huntley spoke with Vermonters earlier on Church Street about what 2020 meant for them.

“I like spending a lot of time at home. I feel like I got a lot closer with my family in a big way. It was nice,” said Axel Laing of Burlington.

“I bonded with my family. I didn’t think it was that bad so I’m sad to see it go but at the same time, I’m not,” said Alyssa Servidio.

The Hinesburg bonfire is expected to burn -- or smolder -- up until the big countdown.

