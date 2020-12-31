Vermont’s congressional delegation recognizes nominees for U.S. Service Academies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Congressional Delegation recognized the state’s U.S. Service Academy nominees Wednesday evening.

The annual event is usually hosted by Senator Patrick Leahy at the Statehouse in Montpelier, but like most things this year, it went virtual.

Nominees were selected by Senator’s Leahy and Sanders, and Congressman Welch through a competitive vetting process, and then forwarded to the Academies for final decisions.

Each shared a message for the young Vermonters from their offices in Washington D.C.

“Thank you to the young Vermonters who are willing to serve our country. Lead fellow Americans in that sacred duty,” Senator Leahy said.

“Clearly the work that you are doing, and will be doing is enormously important. You are there to protect our constitution and to defend our nation, and I thank you and applaud you,” said Senator Sanders.

“You’ve committed yourself to service, you’ve performed with the effort required to be where you are today. I want to express my gratitude, appreciation and thanks,” said Representative Welch.

The 28 nominees are:

Mr. Eusebio Aja III of Barre, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Matthew Bayard of Saint Albans, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Allison Bradley of Woodstock, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Matthew Durgin of Cabot, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Fletcher Foote of Newport, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy

Ms. Pauline Garza of Essex Junction, Vermont (U.S Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Aidan Gebo of Vergennes, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Katherine Hawko of Shelburne, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Charlotte Hill of Williston, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Julia Horton of Saint Albans, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Ethan Howell of Milton, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Patrick Kwass of South Burlington, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy

Mr. Joshua Lajeunesse of Montpelier, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy, U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Wylie Lucas of Norwich, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Ethan Mello of West Windsor, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. MacKenzie Miller of Shelburne, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Olivia Moore of Colchester, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Elizabeth Perry of Franklin, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Jackson Porter of Franklin, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Ms. Alayna Potter of Colchester, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Michael Puchkov of Peru, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy, U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Thomas Remillard of Saint Albans, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Ethan Schaal of White River Junction, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Brad Stankiewicz of Milton, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Welch

Mr. Alexander Stefurak of West Rutland, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Peter Warhold of Norwich, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Nominated by: Welch

Mr. Aidan White of Middlesex, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy)

Nominated by: Leahy, Sanders, Welch

Mr. Andrew Zuckerman of South Londonderry, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy)

Nominated by: Sanders, Welch

