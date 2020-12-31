Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

January 3, 2021

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” legislative previews with incoming Vermont Sen. President Pro Tem Becca Balint, incoming House Speaker Rep. Jill Krowinski, incoming Senate Minority Leader Sen. Randy Brock and incoming House Minority Leader Rep. Pattie McCoy.

Plus, the president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association joins us for an update on how the holiday shopping season went.

Host: Darren Perron

