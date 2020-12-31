Will Vermonters have a taste for nonalcoholic craft beer?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many people will pop the bubbly for New Year’s Eve, others will bring in 2021 without a buzz. Our Christina Guessferd reports on a way to celebrate the New Year sober.

On New Year’s Eve, some are taking their last sips of alcohol for a while as they usher in Dry January. At Zero Gravity Craft Brewery, you can soon enjoy the experience of a taproom and cracking open a cold one without consuming alcohol.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: How are you guys celebrating New year’s Eve?

Haley Olszewski/South Burlington: You’re looking at it! We thought we’d just come here to get out of the house for a little bit, and then we’ll probably just head back home.

Take it easy-- that’s this South Burlington couple’s New Year’s resolution.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people looking for a change and maybe a little healthier choice,” Adam Olszewski said.

But surrounded by breweries, Haley and Adam Olszewski say Vermont’s social scene is often centered around sipping alcohol.

“You tend to go to the breweries and drink there and drink with friends, and if you want to hang out with your friends but don’t necessarily want to drink, it’s really hard to have an option,” Haley said.

Until now. A local company’s new offshoot brand is changing the conversation around craft beer. Rescue Club is developing completely nonalcoholic products created and packaged inside Burlington’s Zero Gravity.

“Sometimes you just want to be able to have a beverage that isn’t going to slow you down and it isn’t going to weigh heavily on you,” said Kris Nelson, the co-founder of Rescue Club.

Nelson says this IPA is the brand’s first beverage. It has a full-bodied flavor profile that encompasses the taste of the real thing with less than 0.5 alcohol by volume per can.

The Vermont Brewers Association says Rescue Club is the first Vermont-based brand to offer options for sober occasions.

“In Vermont, we’ve seen that our craft brewers are constantly reading the market and changing and innovating the way that they’re creating products to reach different audiences,” said Melissa Corbin, the executive director of the Vermont Brewers Association.

Nelson says the pandemic pushed back the product’s launch date but the timing worked out perfectly as substance abuse surges.

“You’re at home and there you are and one day blends into the next,” Nelson said.

And if you want to avoid alcohol or try Dry January, organizations like the Howard Center are offering support.

“If you’re a person in recovery, if you are a person who’s just looking to remain sober this holiday, know where you’re going and what’s going on when you get there,” said Christopher Smith, the clinical manager of the Howard Center’s outpatient program.

“We’ll all celebrate the ending of it in our own way, and it doesn’t have to be a big spectacle for everyone to embrace the new year and hope for a better 2021,” Haley Olszewski said.

Rescue Club is hosting a launch party at Zero Gravity this Saturday. The IPA is available for purchase at the taproom starting Jan. 5. By the middle of the month, they’ll distribute to mom and pop shops, and small convenience stores. This beverage is not an underage alternative.

