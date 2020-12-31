BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy New Year Everyone! Our weather will be peaceful as we ring in the New Year, but it will quickly go downhill as we head into the weekend.

Skies will eventually clear overnight tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

2021 will get off to a great start with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 30s.

Friday night, things will take a turn for the worse, with snow moving in just before midnight. Temperatures will continue to moderate, and we can expect some sleet and freezing rain to mix in during the early morning hours and eventually change over to rain especially for those of us in southern and central parts of our region. Those of us in the northern-most counties will continue to get just snow, and all of this messy weather will come to an end towards the end of the day Saturday.

Snowfall amounts at this point look like we could get around 3-6″ of heavy, wet snow accumulation in our northern counties by the end of Saturday, with even more in the mountains. Our central and southern areas will get about 1-3″ of snow initially, but it will be getting squished down with the addition of sleet and rain later on Saturday morning.

Sunday we can again expect to start off the day with some sunshine, but a little clipper system may clip us with some snow showers late Sunday into Monday.

Our weather will be quiet mid-week, but it will remain fairly cloudy. Temperatures will be generally in the mid-30s and overnight lows in the mid-20s, which is a bit above normal for this time of the year.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to narrow down the timing and precipitation type of this upcoming storm system and bring you the latest on how this will impact your weekend plans. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. Happy New Year!

