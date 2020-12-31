BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Finally, we made it to the end of 2020.

After a messy start to the day, things will quickly improve for the rest of this last day of the year. And as we transition into 2021 at midnight tonight, skies will be mainly clear and starlit and moonlit.

2021 will get off to a great start with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. But then things will really go downhill as we get into Friday night.

The second part of this 2-part frontal system will come at us with a hefty batch of messy weather. Snow will move in starting just before midnight and continue into the wee hours of Saturday morning. As we get further into Saturday morning, the snow will change to sleet & freezing rain, and even just plain rain in our central & southern areas. But our northern-most counties will continue to get just snow. All this messy weather will come to an end as we get into Saturday evening.

At this point, it looks like we could get around 3-6″ of heavy, wet snow accumulation in our northern counties by the end of Saturday, with even more in the mountains. Our central & southern areas will get about 1-3″ of snow initially, but it will be getting squished down with the addition of sleet & rain later on Saturday morning.

The storm will be out of here by Sunday morning, which will start out with some sunshine. But a little clipper system may nick us with some snow showers late Sunday into Monday.

Things will be quiet mid-week, but there will be a lot of clouds around. Temperatures will hardly be changing at all into the middle of next week with highs generally in the mid-30s and overnight lows in the mid-20s, which is a bit above normal for this time of the year.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to narrow down the timing and precipitation type of this upcoming storm system and bring you the latest on how this will impact your weekend plans. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. Happy New Year! -Gary

