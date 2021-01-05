Fletcher Free Library hosts Guinness-breaking sticker ball

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been an unusual holiday season, to say the least, so the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington is celebrating Vermont’s wacky and wonderful side with a scavenger hunt and puzzle.

The world’s largest sticker ball is on display in the front window of the library. Last month, Sticky Brand Creative Group, a Vermont company that makes custom decals for companies like Cabot Cheese, created it as a means of putting unusable stickers to an eco-friendly purpose. Employees worked for more than 91 hours on it. The ball weighs 308.25 pounds, breaking the Guinness World Record of 231.6 pounds, which was set by a sticker ball in Colorado in 2016. It measures 7-feet,1.19-inches in circumference.

The library is highlighting this and other Guinness World Record entries from Vermont through a scavenger hunt on Church Street that ends on Friday. Our Scott Fleishman spoke with the library’s Emer Feeney about the contest and other ways the library is staying relevant during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.