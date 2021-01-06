Local leaders react to Capitol Hill chaos

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Political leaders from around the region are speaking out about Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Rep. Peter Welch says he feared for his safety while watching protesters trying to break into the House chamber. In a video posted on Twitter from the Capitol, Rep. Peter Welch was wearing a gas mask and hunkering down with other lawmakers. He said tear gas had been fired in the Capitol Rotunda. Welch said the protesters, who he called criminals, were incited by President Donald Trump.

Update: gas masks are being prepared pic.twitter.com/6TYWImnoK3 — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021

----

Senator Patrick Leahy tweeted that he is safe and wants to get back to the business at hand.

Safe with other Senators. We are eager to get back on Senate Floor when safe and resume the certification of the election. I applaud President-elect Biden’s remarks a few moments ago. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 6, 2021

----

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Twitter that the chaos incited by the president “has made it clear that he will do anything to remain in power.”

----

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement on Facebook saying the mob was an “attack on our Democracy,” and that President Trump was responsible. “President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

This is a very disturbing time for our nation. What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest –... Posted by Governor Phil Scott on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

----

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the attack on the Capitol should be seen as a failed coup and is the final chapter in the president’s “incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won’t let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation’s Capitol steal our democracy.”

We must call today's violence what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. We won’t let President Trump, those in... Posted by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

----

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan issued a statement after completing the election certification:

“We did not let the mob that stormed the Capitol have the final word. We finished what we started and certified this election, on a bipartisan basis. It is a testament to our democracy that Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle came together to certify the results of the election after an insurrection at the Capitol.”

----

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said President Trump should be removed from office:

“This president has challenged every norm, and now he’s gone too far. And it’s a genuine question today, whether he can keep our country safe for the next two weeks. And I hope that Vice President Pence and the cabinet are seriously considering the 25th Amendment, because it’s not clear that he can keep us safe.”

----

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement:

“My staff and I are safe and currently in lockdown. The storming of the U.S. Capitol is a stain on American democracy. Make no mistake—this disgraceful violence will not stop the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20.”

----

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, an ardent Trump supporter and one of those GOP lawmakers who said they planned to object to the Biden certification in Congress issued the following statement:

“This is truly a tragic day for America. I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol. Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My staff and I are safe. We pray that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staffs, and all Americans across the country remain safe. Thank you to the United States Capitol Police, all law enforcement, the National Guard, and the bipartisan professional staff of the United States Capitol for protecting the People’s House and the American people.”

Former Democratic Congressman Bill Owens represented New York’s 21st district prior to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s election in 2015. He told WCAX that what happened in Washington was preventable and that President Trump, Stefanik, and other GOP enablers are to blame. “I think it’s utterly outrageous,” Owens said. “They need to take responsibility for what they have created -- based upon nothing close to factual analysis of the situation.”

----

New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu tweeted, “What is going on at the United States Capitol Building is not Democracy, it is chaos and violence. It is un-American, and must stop immediately.”

What is going on at the United States Capitol Building is not Democracy, it is chaos and violence. It is un-American, and must stop immediately. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 6, 2021

----

The New Hampshire House has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the violence in Washington. Because the New Hampshire lawmakers were meeting from their cars in a drive-in style session at the University of New Hampshire, Speaker Sherm Packard asked them to honk their horns or flash their lights to vote yes. After about 20 seconds of sustained honking, he said he considered it a unanimous vote.

New Hampshire House members stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during an outdoor meeting at the University of New Hampshire Wednesday. (Charles Krupa | AP)

----

Statement from Vermont Lieutenant Governor-elect Molly Gray:

“Tonight, I share the sadness and anger of Vermonters as the events in our nation’s capital continue to unfold. President Trump has incited an egregious attack on our democracy, and on the very public servants who work so diligently to protect and uphold our liberty. My thoughts are with our Vermont delegation and their dedicated staff. If ever there were a need for Vermont values in Washington, it is now. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a resilient democracy, and the President has executed a relentless agenda to erode public faith in Government and to attack our most valuable principles of truth and equity. I support the efforts of Congress to certify this election, and any measures deemed necessary to remove President Trump from office. This is a dark night in our nation, and we will only meet the dawn of a brighter future by standing together as Vermonters and Americans.”

----

Former Democratic Vermont Governor Howard Dean says he’s disgusted but isn’t shocked. He says President Donald Trump’s rhetoric over the past few years has enabled the far-right and militia groups. Dean says he doesn’t believe the majority of the president’s supporters think this approach is okay and that this may be a wake-up call to bring Americans together.

“In an odd way, this may make it clear to Americans who are trying to decide which way the country should go in what the states are. I don’t believe the country is ready to degenerate into armed violence to solve our political problems. That’s what we have today and we’re going to have to put a stop to that,” Dean told WCAX. He also says he’s confident that Americans and Vermonters will be able to come together after this.

----

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released the following statement Wednesday:

“I opened my Covid-19 briefing at 2:00 pm today expressing optimism for the future of our country following the election of Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator, the likelihood that the newly elected Congress will once again be supportive of America’s cities, and the expectation that the presidential election would be certified today. Over the course of my hour-long briefing, armed protestors swarmed the Capitol and suspended the certification of the vote. The peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of our democracy, and it is a civic tragedy that this has been interrupted for the first time in our long history. I condemn this destructive, violent riot and President Trump’s incitement of it in the strongest possible terms. I am heartbroken to see this happening. Our democracy is precious and fragile, and we must all work to heal and strengthen it.”

----

Burlington City Council President Max Tracy told WCAX what stood out for him was the contrast with peaceful protests held over the summer. “We’re able to express ourselves peacefully, albeit intensely at different points, but peacefully, and I think one of the things I’m incredibly grateful for is the discipline and organization that we saw of those protests last summer that prevented any violence from taking place. I appreciated the peaceful nature of those protests and the ability of people to really express themselves in peaceful ways, and that’s something I’ll continue to support.”

----

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement:

“The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable. Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society.

“Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.”

----

Rutland City Mayor Dave Allaire told WCAX he was concerned the tone seen in Washington could spread. “With what I see out of Washington, if it goes on for any length of time, then it does have a possibility of bleeding over and I am worried about that,” he said. He says there is a meeting of city department heads Thursday where the topic will surely come up. He says the city will make sure it watches out for the safety of everybody.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.