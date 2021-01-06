Sick Vermont girl looks for boost from Bruins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A young girl from Troy, Vermont, is battling serious health issues. Now her relatives are reaching out, hoping to get a bear-sized boost for this little Boston Bruins fan.

Kathryn Waters is currently in Boston receiving treatment for a brain tumor. In a Facebook group following Waters’ journey, her aunt, Heather Sargent talks about Waters’ love for hockey, especially the Boston Bruins. She says her niece was actually pretty excited about going to Boston because that’s where the TD Garden is.

Sargent is hoping the Bruins hear about Waters’ story and they’re able to send her a video message to keep her hopes up. “Should there be any chance in the world, that Bergeron, Pastrnak, Marchand see this -- send her a ‘Hey,’ because she would absolutely love that,” Sargent said.

According to Sargent, during Waters’ MRI on Tuesday, they put her in a head coil, which prompted her mother to say she looks like a goalie, and which made Waters happy.

Waters is a student in the North Country Supervisory Union school district. The district posted on Facebook that as a sign of solidarity, the students and staff of Troy school dressed in the color gray Thursday as a way to support her journey through her treatment and recovery.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.