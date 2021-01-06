Advertisement

‘Stop the Steal’ protesters in Montpelier call for accountability

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Before protests by President Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., erupted into chaos on Wednesday, there was a much smaller and peaceful “Stop the Steal” rally in Montpelier.

This group claims Joe Biden is not the winner of the presidential election. They tell us they don’t trust the government and the election process, and they want accountability. They want state and national leaders to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

“The patriots of Vermont are here today to show our support to President Trump who received incredible support during the election on November 3rd, 2020,” said Christopher Meriweather of Monkton.

Courts in several contested states however have dismissed lawsuits from the Trump Campaign alleging voter fraud, and several audits have not found any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

