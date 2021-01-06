Vermont hospitals say uncertainty delays COVID-19 vaccines

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The group representing Vermont hospitals says uncertainty about the amount of vaccine against COVID-19 they will receive is prompting delays in administering those vaccines.

In a Wednesday news release, the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 14 nonprofit hospitals, says hospitals have routinely experienced delays in the arrival of doses. In some cases, they have also received fewer doses than expected while in others they have received vials have contained more doses of vaccine than expected.

Despite the challenges, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state ranks seventh in the nation for the percentage of doses received that have been administered.

Related Story:

Vermont vaccination rollout stymied by federal distribution

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)