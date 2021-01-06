Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - That stubborn storm system is still offshore, flinging some clouds and a few flurries and snow showers around and across our region.

We will see the system finally move far enough east, that flurries and snow showers will end and we’ll start to see some sunshine.

Thursday, we can expect partly sunny skies. Our temperatures will be slipping each day into the weekend, when the temperatures will be back to normal once again, in the upper 20s for daytime highs.

Those partly sunny skies will stick around through the weekend and into the start of next week.

We are keeping an eye on a storm system that looks like it will be staying south of our region, but it’s possible it will be coming close enough to bring us some snow. We will continue to keep you up to date in the days ahead on the track of that storm.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine whenever you see it!

