A tradition of $2 bills

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A follow-up to a story we brought you in November. A Vermont convenience store isn’t the only place in our viewing area that uses unique change as a calling card.

The Maplewood in Berlin, Vermont, has been using $2 bills in its cash register since 1985.

I recently visited the Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid for a completely different story and I found out that they have been using $2 bills since the mid-1970s.

Sarah Galvin, who co-owns the Bookstore Plus, told me that her mom, who originally opened the business, starting using the bills in 1976 to coincide with the U.S. Centennial. During Lake Placid’s 1980 winter Olympics, the store used $2 bills to prevent running out of singles.

Inside the Bookstore Plus, there’s a sheet of uncut bills and a reaction board documenting the surprising things peoples say once they see them.

“One of my favorites is not on the reaction board. We had re-done it about 10 years ago and a little boy came to the register and he could just see over the counter and he said, ‘Whoa, Mom, a double-dollar bill. I’ve never seen a double dollar bill!’ And it was one of my favorites, but we get everything from ‘no, I can’t take that, that’s bad luck’ to ‘I’m going to get it confused for a 20.’ So, they’re just a fun conversation piece,” Galvin said.

Galvin says the Bookstore Plus probably goes through about 50 $2 bills in a day. The local NBT Bank special orders them from the feds so they have an unlimited supply.

Galvin ran into Olympic figure skater Sheryl Franks last year during the 40th anniversary party at the Lake Placid Olympic Center. Franks told her she still carries around the $2 bill she got from the Bookstore Plus in 1980.

