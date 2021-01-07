Advertisement

As infections climb, NY avoids closures by shifting metrics

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(Source: NY Gov Office/CNN)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - As COVID-19 cases have surged in New York, state leaders have shifted the scientific metrics they use to guide decisions about whether to reimpose the restrictions and closures that helped tame the virus in the spring.

The latest example came this week, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo reversed course on a plan to force schools to switch to remote-learning in regions where 9% or more of the people who seek coronavirus tests are found to have the virus. Schools can now stay open in counties that cross that threshold if they launch testing programs.

Unions representing teachers and school staff have objected to the change.

