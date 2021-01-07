Biden’s presidential victory formalized: reaction, analysis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Congress validated the results of the presidential election, hours after a group of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Vermont’s three electoral votes were counted, which put Joe Biden and Kamala Harris past the needed 270 electoral votes.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan sent a statement after the ratification saying: “We did not let the mob that stormed the Capitol have the final word – we finished what we started and certified this election, on a bipartisan basis. It is a testament to our democracy that Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle came together to certify the results of the election after an insurrection at the Capitol. "

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster also released a statement. She says: “I joined my Democratic and Republican colleagues to uphold our democracy and certify the Electoral College results for the 2020 presidential election. The peaceful transfer of power is a pillar and sacred hallmark of America’s democracy, and the violent events that took place yesterday at the United States Capitol underscore the necessity to uphold this tradition. The American people have spoken and have lawfully elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice-president. We cannot and will not allow violence or intimidation to undermine the rule of law and the will of the American people.”

Other local lawmakers also responded to the attack, including from Vermont.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Twitter that President Trump was responsible for the violence. He said: “Trump will go down in history as the worst and most dangerous president in history.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy called the rioters criminals who should be prosecuted for their felonies.

He said: “President Trump doesn’t want to accept defeat, so he instead promotes delusional conspiracy theories and encourages felonies. But the Senate has a job to do. We must protect the Constitution and prepare for the new President. "

Historians say this is the first time the U.S. Capitol had been overrun since the British attacked and burned the building in 1814.

What implication does this have for America and for Biden’s presidency? Watch the video above to see the full interview with Garrison Nelson, a UVM professor of law, politics and political behavior.

