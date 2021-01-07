Cuomo highlights Northern NY hospital’s success vaccinating people

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants vaccines sent to New York hospitals used by Friday. Our Kelly O’Brien explains why and takes a look at how area hospitals are doing when it comes to vaccinating their people.

The governor mentioned the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake earlier this week as one of the top hospitals in the state for getting shots into arms.

“A lot of pride. I think there was a lot of effort that went into the vaccination process,” said Aaron Kramer of the Adirondack Medical Center.

There is a noticeable glow from hospital staff as they fill syringes with doses of the vaccine and proudly give their bare arm to be poked.

“Effective and efficient and everything has worked out really well,” said Carrie Reardon of the Adirondack Medical Center.

Since Dec. 23, more than 1,000 staff members and community partners who are part of the 1A vaccination group have received their injections.

“We want those vaccines in people’s arms,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York.

Monday, Cuomo listed where hospitals in the state stand in administering the vaccine.

“I don’t mean to embarrass any hospital but I want them to be held accountable,” the governor said.

He acknowledged the small Adirondack hospital is the fourth-best hospital statewide for using its allocated doses so far.

“Adirondack Medical Center at 87%,” Cuomo noted.

The governor told hospitals to use the allocated doses of the vaccine by the end of the week or lose them.

“The state is trying to make sure that all vaccines are being used. It sounds like the plan is then if folks are not able to do that, then they will distribute those vaccines to other organizations who can do that properly,” Kramer said.

The hospital says it will have used 100% of the doses they were given by the end of Thursday.

But where do the other hospitals in the region stand?

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Wouter Rietsema of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital says all hospitals in the region-- CVPH, Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Alice Hyde Hospital-- will have used 100% of their allocated doses by late Thursday, too.

Back to Adirondack Health, where Kramer says the whole process came down to two goals.

“Two goals when we started this project. One, get as many vaccines in arms as quickly as possible, and number two, not waste any vaccines,” he said. “We’ve accomplished both of those goals and we are very excited about it.”

