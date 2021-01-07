Cuomo sending NY National Guard troops to Washington

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Members of New York’s National Guard are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help “the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 1,000 troops will be sent for up to two weeks, at the request of U.S. National Guard officials.

It comes after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The president’s supporters incited chaos in a protest over a transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

