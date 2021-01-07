Advertisement

Cuomo sending NY National Guard troops to Washington

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday,...
Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Members of New York’s National Guard are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help “the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 1,000 troops will be sent for up to two weeks, at the request of U.S. National Guard officials.

It comes after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The president’s supporters incited chaos in a protest over a transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

