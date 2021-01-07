Advertisement

Dannemora to hold weekend rally over possible prison closure

Dannemora to hold weekend rally over possible prison closure
Dannemora to hold weekend rally over possible prison closure(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A protest is being held this weekend over closing the Annex of the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

The town supervisor says they worry if the Annex closes, it opens the door for the possibility of the main prison to close, which would cause an economic blow to the community.

William Chase says the closure would affect the local economy of many areas of Clinton County and beyond.

The Annex is proposed to close by March 30.

The rally starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and is expected to last about an hour.

Related Stories:

New York to close 3 prisons, including Clinton Annex

Displaced NY prison workers to be offered relocation options

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman is accused of striking and injuring her infant.
Vermont woman charged with cruelty to infant
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Police say two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a South Burlington hotel.
New details on South Burlington drug bust
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Aaron Loucks
Potential threat against vaccine distribution thwarted

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu is sworn in for his third term by Associate Justice Gary Hicks during his...
Sununu sworn in during small, private ceremony
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont House calls for Trump to resign or be removed
Aaron Loucks
Vt. man who threatened vaccine disruption appears in federal court
Surveillance photo
Stowe arsonist strikes again
RUTLAND
Three-way race for Rutland mayor