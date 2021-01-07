Dannemora to hold weekend rally over possible prison closure

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A protest is being held this weekend over closing the Annex of the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

The town supervisor says they worry if the Annex closes, it opens the door for the possibility of the main prison to close, which would cause an economic blow to the community.

William Chase says the closure would affect the local economy of many areas of Clinton County and beyond.

The Annex is proposed to close by March 30.

The rally starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and is expected to last about an hour.

