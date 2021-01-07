Sununu sworn in during small, private ceremony

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire has been sworn in for his third term in a small, private ceremony shaped by concerns about both the coronavirus and potential violence.

The noon Statehouse ceremony attended by legislative leaders and streamed online, comes a day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. But Sununu’s decision to cancel his large, outdoor inaugural was prompted in part by events in his own backyard.

Opponents of his pandemic restrictions have been protesting outside his home in Newfields, where one was arrested last week carrying two dozen rounds of ammunition.

