Hearing denied for NH man charged with capital murder

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A judge has denied a request for a probable cause hearing from a New Hampshire man accused of killing his wife’s lover and forcing her to decapitate him.

Armando Barron, 30, of Jaffrey, is accused of kidnapping and killing Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, in September. Barron was charged in October with capital murder and with beating and threatening his wife, who has been charged with falsifying evidence.

In asking for a probable cause hearing, Barron argued the only evidence against him is the word of his wife.

A judge rejected that request Thursday, saying the argument wasn’t sufficient to warrant a hearing.

Related Stories:

NH police: Man killed wife’s lover, ordered her to behead him

Body of missing New Hampshire man found

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.