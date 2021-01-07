Advertisement

Hearing denied for NH man charged with capital murder

Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, New Hampshire, was murdered in September.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A judge has denied a request for a probable cause hearing from a New Hampshire man accused of killing his wife’s lover and forcing her to decapitate him.

Armando Barron, 30, of Jaffrey, is accused of kidnapping and killing Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, in September. Barron was charged in October with capital murder and with beating and threatening his wife, who has been charged with falsifying evidence.

In asking for a probable cause hearing, Barron argued the only evidence against him is the word of his wife.

A judge rejected that request Thursday, saying the argument wasn’t sufficient to warrant a hearing.

