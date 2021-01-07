Help for people struggling to feed pets during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people have relied on their pets for companionship during the pandemic but some have struggled to feed them.

A program in Lamoille County aims to help make that easier.

The NCAL Meals Program from the North Country Animal League in Morrisville delivers pet food to people who can’t get it due to the pandemic.

It started as a pantry at the animal shelter.

The pet meal delivery program launched in December and already has a few people signed up.

“All of the food that we use... is donated by local businesses and community members. So we really need everybody to come together to support this program. If you have extra food supplies laying around or make an extra trip to the grocery store, would really help a family in need and you know really ultimately keep families and their pets together,” said Carlee Brion with the North Country Animal League.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Brion.

Click here for more information about the program, who’s eligible and how to apply.

