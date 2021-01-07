Leahy: I feared for America

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation was inside the Capitol building on Wednesday when the mob moved in.

They described the chaos as armed officers tried to hold the angry crowd at bay while lawmakers were evacuated.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator in the U.S. right now, said he’s never seen anything like it.

“I feared for America. I feared what this was showing the rest of the world about America,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy called the rioters criminals who should be prosecuted for their felonies. And he said President Trump doesn’t want to accept defeat, so he promotes delusional conspiracy theories and encourages felonies.

