Legal expert looks at the case for President Trump’s impeachment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a case for removing President Trump from office?

Many people are blaming the president for the violence at the Capitol Wednesday.

We asked a constitutional law expert if the president can be kicked out of office, just weeks before he’s set to leave.

“I think absolutely it’s a possibility under the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution. There’s a clear process by which the vice president and members of the cabinet can remove a president if they are unable to fulfill their constitutional duties. That’s all the legal requirements that are needed to be met in order to exercise that power to the 25th Amendment,” said Jared Carter of the Vermont Law School.

