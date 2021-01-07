Scott to deliver 3rd inaugural address

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address Thursday night.

We’re told there aren’t any planned changes in procedures or legislative activity in light of what happened in D.C.

With a few logistical changes like location, time and scheduled events, Scott’s inaugural address is already set to be one-of-a-kind according to historians.

Because of the pandemic, this will be the first time in Vermont’s history that the inaugural address won’t be read at the Statehouse in front of the full general assembly.

“It’s nothing that is written on the back of an envelope on the way to work,” said Paul Gillies, a historian with a keen interest in inaugural addresses of the past.

Gillies has even seen a few drafted of his own.

“It’s something that is sculpted and reworked,” said Gillies.

As he looks back at inaugural addresses in Vermont, he notices common trends, like the tearing down of political divides and working together across party lines. Even the previous profession of governors leading into office has played a role in the tone of the address.

Gillies says what he has learned from studying inaugurals is it is the first opportunity to articulate policy.

“They force a thinking and an organization of thoughts that in itself the process is profitable to the governor, the administration, the Legislature and the future,” said Gillies.

According to University of Vermont Political Science Professor Ellen Andersen, this is historically a universal concept.

“The inaugural address is really an ideal moment to lay out his or her vision for where they see the state going,” said Andersen.

But the audience over time has changed the tone of inaugural speeches. Historically, they were never heavily covered or attended events, usually addressed strictly to the Legislature, but as radio and television entered, the audience grew.

And a larger audience created a new tool for politicians.

“Along comes radio and now you have the capacity to communicate directly with people. Now with TV, people can see you, and politicians should want to take advantage of that. It has made it a much much bigger deal,” said Andersen.

We find ourselves in a unique year. Governor Scott has captivated the state with weekly press conferences.

Historians we talked with say many governors entering have also acknowledged major events in history like wars and natural disasters. But in 1919, the president of the Rutland Railroad, Percival Clement, proceeded with his inaugural address as though nothing was happening.

“Gave his formal inauguration, there was actually no mention too of the pandemic in his address at all. And held a huge ball where things were imported from his hotels in New York and they had oysters on half shell from Boston,” said Tanya Marshall with the Vermont State Archives.

According to the state’s archive department, the speech makes no mention of public health at all.

Other governors, however, taking office at crucial moments like before or after wars did often mention the public crisis of their days.

Even with the governor’s plentiful practice addressing large audiences, Gillies says the inaugural is a different beast.

“There is nothing like the drama or excitement of an inaugural address delivered properly,” said Gillies.

While we are still waiting to know exactly what Scott is going to talk about, the coronavirus pandemic and economic support are hot topics.

Also Thursday, political newcomer, Lt. Gov.-elect Molly Gray, will take the oath of office and then lead a virtual joint session of the Legislature. On Wednesday the Legislature kicked off the 2021 session with the election of Democratic Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem, Becca Balint, also a Democrat.

WCAX will be carrying the speech live at 7 p.m. Thursday and it will also be streamed online. We will have analysis following the event.

