Police investigate 2 men stabbed outside Capitol in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two men were hospitalized after a stabbing outside the state Capitol in Albany.

The stabbing Wednesday afternoon occurred around the same time a small demonstration by supporters of President Donald Trump was held outside the building. Law enforcement sources told the Times-Union of Albany that the incident was connected to the protest. State police investigating the stabbing had not confirmed that Thursday. Two men, aged 36 and 40, were hospitalized with injuries.

State police say a 37-year-old man from nearby Rensselaer was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

