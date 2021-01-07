Quebec to enact curfew in hopes of curbing coronavirus infections

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Quebec will start a provincewide curfew in hopes of curbing surging coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Premier Francois Legault spoke of the need to take drastic action when he announced the four-week curfew starting this Saturday. People are prohibited from leaving their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they are going to work.

He says officials believe the virus is being spread through gatherings in homes, which the curfew will help prevent.

The province will be the first in Canada to impose a curfew to address the pandemic.

Meanwhile, any traveler entering Canada by air must now show a negative COVID test conducted no more than 72 hours before departure. Passengers will not be allowed to board planes bound for Canada without one.

A 14-day quarantine upon entering Canada remains in place even after a negative COVID test.

The new testing requirement does not allow for rapid tests, only PCR test results will be accepted.

