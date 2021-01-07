Rattled Capitol wrestles with its security, presidential leadership

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Damage stains the country’s most iconic symbol after a violent mob of President Donald Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol Wednesday.

But, the next president – Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden – said it’s our fragile democracy that’s in the greatest need of cleanup and repair. “Yesterday, in my view, was one of the darkest days in the history of our nation,” Biden added Thursday.

After clearing the mob, lawmakers officially accepted the Electoral College’s results early this morning. President Trump still has 13 days in office but some voices on the left, and even a few on the right, are calling for his immediate removal, accusing the president of stoking insurrection.

“I think this man is dangerous and should not be our president,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told his Twitter followers in a video message.

The majority of House Republicans and a handful of Senators did object to the electoral count late-Wednesday into early-Thursday. “It wasn’t about politics for us, it was about exercising our constitutional obligation,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said.

Calls to throw out the results in six swing states rehashed allegations of fraud and unconstitutional voting processes. All of the issues raised have been dismissed by election officials, dozens of judges, and members of the President’s own administration.

While Upstate New York’s Elise Stefanik did object to the slate of electors sent by four states, she said the country needs to accept the result. Asked whether the election is fully-settled now, Stefanik answered, “yes,” referring to Biden as the president-elect.

While there are still questions as to how a violent mob managed to seize control of the Capitol, it is back open. Now Congress will try to restore its sense of security and find a way to work together.

