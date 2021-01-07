Remembering candidate Trump’s visit to the Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five years ago Thursday, candidate Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Burlington and spoke to supporters at the Flynn Theater.

The campaign gave out 20,000 tickets for the event. The theater only holds about 1,400 people. At the time, police told WCAX that because the event was overbooked, they had to shut down streets. They also set-up barricades to prevent clashes between opposing groups.

The city billed Trump’s campaign $8,500 for public safety expenses. That invoice has still not been paid.

